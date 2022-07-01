Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 123000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

