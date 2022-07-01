Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 123000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55.
About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)
