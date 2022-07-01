Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,953.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 2,441,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,989. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 548,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

