Riverview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $938,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.03 and its 200 day moving average is $361.25. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.