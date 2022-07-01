Riverview Trust Co Has $451,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.86 and a 200-day moving average of $258.18. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.