Riverview Trust Co Has $229,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $375.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.86. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.