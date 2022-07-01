Riverview Trust Co Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

