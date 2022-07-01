Riverview Trust Co Buys 974 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

