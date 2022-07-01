Riverview Trust Co Acquires 5,116 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 378,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 123,009 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

