Riverview Trust Co Acquires 302 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

