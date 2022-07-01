Riverview Trust Co Acquires 155 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $141.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,265,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

