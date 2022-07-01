Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $197.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.