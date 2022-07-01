Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 35,699 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,699 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $206.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

