Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $26.71 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,460 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

OLLI stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

