Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

