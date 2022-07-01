Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Rise has a total market capitalization of $174,933.01 and $7.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- EverRise (RISE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Muse (MUSE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00044624 BTC.
- Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.
- SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Rise Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “
Rise Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.