Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 9,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,739. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Rise Gold (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.