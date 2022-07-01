Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00051344 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

