Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

