Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 92.0% in June

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ribbit LEAP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 127,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,401. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,542 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

