RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.30

Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as low as $18.97. RGC Resources shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 956 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $317,886. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

