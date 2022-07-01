Revomon Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $85,554.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.87 or 0.03605157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.