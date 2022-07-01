Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIT Mining and PropertyGuru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.03 -$60.52 million ($0.94) -0.66 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 9.55 -$138.97 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67

PropertyGuru has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 76.67%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -3.86% -19.73% -13.41% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

Summary

BIT Mining beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About PropertyGuru (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

