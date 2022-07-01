Retirement Capital Strategies Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,423 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 1.04% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XVV opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

