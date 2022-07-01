Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 7.93% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

HYGH stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

