Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a C$78.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$71.48.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$64.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$85.30.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.21%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

