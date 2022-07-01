Research Analysts Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.53. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

