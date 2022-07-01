Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 1st (ABMD, ACET, AIZ, BRDCY, DCT, ENLAY, FDX, GTMUF, HBAN, HBT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 1st:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $333.00.

Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 482 ($5.91) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 782 ($9.59).

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.80 target price on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

