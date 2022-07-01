Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Head to Head Analysis

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Republic Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Republic Services and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 11.54% 15.60% 5.66% Vivakor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Vivakor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $11.30 billion 3.66 $1.29 billion $4.22 31.05 Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Republic Services and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 2 6 1 2.89 Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $138.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Vivakor.

Summary

Republic Services beats Vivakor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. In addition, the company engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill and transfer services. Further, it offers disposal of non-hazardous solid and liquid material and in-plant services, such as transportation and logistics. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 356 collection operations, 239 transfer stations, 198 active landfills, 71 recycling processing centers, 6 saltwater disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 3 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states. It also operated 77 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 124 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Vivakor (Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

