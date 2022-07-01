ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ReoStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
