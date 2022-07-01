ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ReoStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About ReoStar Energy

ReoStar Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas. It owns approximately 9,000 acres of leasehold, which include 5,000 acres of exploratory and developmental prospects, as well as 4,000 acres of enhanced oil recovery prospects.

