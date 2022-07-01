Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,755. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.