Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,195,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,696,000 after buying an additional 143,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,274. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $93.43 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

