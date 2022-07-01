Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 3.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. 29,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.