Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 6,754 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.31% of EMCOR Group worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $102.96 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.