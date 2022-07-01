Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 31,680 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of ACI Worldwide worth $42,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 497,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 292,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

