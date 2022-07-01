Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $186.16 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.62.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.