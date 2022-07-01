Reinhart Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 342,925 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 33.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 185,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,654 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.