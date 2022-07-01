Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 2.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 3.20% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $53,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

