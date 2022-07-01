Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,050 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Change Healthcare worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.06 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

