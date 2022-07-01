Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,739 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 2.06% of PAR Technology worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PAR Technology by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PAR Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

PAR stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.95. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

