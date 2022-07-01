Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $15.57 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NYSE FNF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

