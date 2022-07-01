Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

ALSN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

