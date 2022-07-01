Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 1,737 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Citizens BancShares worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 151,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,659,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 125,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,201,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $83,387,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $653.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $726.49. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

