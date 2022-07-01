Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $591.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

