Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.60.

NYSE RRX opened at $113.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $3,653,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $13,537,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

