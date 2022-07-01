Redwood Investments LLC Sells 6,408 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 2.04% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RADA. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,658,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADA. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RADA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

