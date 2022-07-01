Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of CSGP opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

