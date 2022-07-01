Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 983 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of SiTime worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiTime by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,277,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after buying an additional 72,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

SITM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.31. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

