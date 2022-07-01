Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 44,995 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

