Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after acquiring an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $636.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $791.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,005.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

