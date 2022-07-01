Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 339,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $337.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average of $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

